Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

HTA stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 5,464,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

