HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.89) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €53.90 ($57.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 1 year high of €76.98 ($82.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.80.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.