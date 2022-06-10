HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Lowered to €65.00 at Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($64.52) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($73.12) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 37,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

