Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 127,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

