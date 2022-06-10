HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €71.10 ($76.45) on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €51.82 ($55.72) and a 52 week high of €71.40 ($76.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.20.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

