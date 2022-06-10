Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HLTOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.11) to €19.40 ($20.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.01. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.