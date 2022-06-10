HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

HelloFresh stock opened at €33.68 ($36.22) on Friday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €31.13 ($33.47) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

