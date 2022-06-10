Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.
Hengan International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
