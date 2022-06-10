Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,360. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

