Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. Sells 28,347 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 6,897,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.