Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

