High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Buys C$86,891.37 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,891.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,891.37.

Shares of TSE:HLF traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,251. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.35. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

