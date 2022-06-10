Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Up 3,454.9% in May

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 3,454.9% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.82) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,677.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF remained flat at $$20.82 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.