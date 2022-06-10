Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HIL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 110,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,467. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 118,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

