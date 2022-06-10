Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 94.6% in May

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HSTO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,473. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Histogen has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.80. Histogen had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSTO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Histogen from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Histogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

