Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

