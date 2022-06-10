Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.90) to GBX 376 ($4.71) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 125 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

