Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.