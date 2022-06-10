Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HMC opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

