Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
HMC opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
