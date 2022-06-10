Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) & Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Critical Survey

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hormel Foods and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hormel Foods 1 5 1 0 2.00 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hormel Foods currently has a consensus price target of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Hormel Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Hormel Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hormel Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hormel Foods has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hormel Foods and Bit Origin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hormel Foods $11.39 billion 2.21 $908.84 million $1.75 26.27 Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.33 -$45.61 million N/A N/A

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Profitability

This table compares Hormel Foods and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hormel Foods 7.70% 14.10% 7.81% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hormel Foods beats Bit Origin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and others. The company also engages in the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, poultry, and turkey products, as well as offers nutritional food products and supplements, desserts and drink mixes, and industrial gelatin products. It sells its products primarily under the SKIPPY, SPAM, Hormel, Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Jennie-O, Café H, Herdez, Black Label, Sadler's, Columbus, Gatherings, Herdez, Wholly, Columbus, Planters, NUT-rition, Planters Cheez Balls, Corn Nuts, etc. brand names through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

Bit Origin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Limited in April 2022. Bit Origin Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.