Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after buying an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.