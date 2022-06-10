Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUSA stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.