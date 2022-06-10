Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

