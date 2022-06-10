Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a growth of 11,035.2% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of HRCXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

