I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) vs. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Head-To-Head Review

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get I-Mab alerts:

This table compares I-Mab and Galera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $13.81 million 61.64 -$365.87 million N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.53 million ($2.96) -0.56

Galera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I-Mab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -83.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for I-Mab and Galera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Galera Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50

I-Mab currently has a consensus target price of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 614.56%. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 603.59%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Galera Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

I-Mab beats Galera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.