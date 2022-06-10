IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $133.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 406,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,178. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 566.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

