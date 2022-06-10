iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITHUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 14,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.43.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

