Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 228 ($2.86) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBJHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 232 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Monday. Investec assumed coverage on Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Ibstock stock remained flat at $$2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Ibstock has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $2.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

