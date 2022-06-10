Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of ICHR opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $827.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

