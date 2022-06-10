Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,348,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 382,850 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,972,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ICNC traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,380. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.
