Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 69,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,161. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $281.42 million, a PE ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 24,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $368,597.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 212,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

