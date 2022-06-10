Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 1,141.1% from the May 15th total of 141,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

