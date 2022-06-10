iHeartMedia (IHRT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iHeartMedia to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iHeartMedia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 0 2 3 0 2.60 iHeartMedia Competitors 203 706 1045 32 2.46

iHeartMedia currently has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 166.18%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 80.80%. Given iHeartMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.23% 0.53% iHeartMedia Competitors 6.69% -14.00% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion N/A 47.70 iHeartMedia Competitors $2.34 billion $54.10 million 0.29

iHeartMedia has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. iHeartMedia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iHeartMedia beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

