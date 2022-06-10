iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

