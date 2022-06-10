iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.