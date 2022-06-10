ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 8,800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ImagineAR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 27,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

