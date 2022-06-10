ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 8,800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ImagineAR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 27,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. ImagineAR has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
