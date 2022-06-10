Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 36,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

