Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Insider Lesley Russell Purchases 10,000,000 Shares

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU – Get Rating) insider Lesley Russell acquired 10,000,000 shares of Imugene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$450,000.00 ($323,741.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

About Imugene (Get Rating)

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

