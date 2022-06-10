Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 569.5% from the May 15th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $28.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 19,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,333.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,464 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

