Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Raised to €25.50 at Morgan Stanley

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

