Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the May 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,527. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

