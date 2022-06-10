Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.48 Per Share

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MLI opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.96. Industrials REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 174 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.56). The firm has a market cap of £530.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.78.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) target price on shares of Industrials REIT in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.