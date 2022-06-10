Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Up 1,275.0% in May

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,600. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
