Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Up 1,275.0% in May

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,600. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

