Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,040. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

