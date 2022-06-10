Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 652.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFJPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 680 ($8.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.43) to GBX 730 ($9.15) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 11,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.