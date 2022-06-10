ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Increased to €12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.72) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE:ING opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ING Groep by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 123,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.