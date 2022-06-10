Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 25,100.0% in May

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 25,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IVFH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,444. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

About Innovative Food (Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

