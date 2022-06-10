Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 235 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($44.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,368.86).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($46.88) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,360.41).

On Monday, April 11th, Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($50.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,343.88).

DGE stock traded down GBX 66 ($0.83) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,532.50 ($44.27). 3,107,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,820.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,795.06. The stock has a market cap of £80.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($48.25) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,094.12 ($51.30).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

