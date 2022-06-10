Insider Buying: Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) insider Balbinder Singh Johal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £12,900 ($16,165.41).

KGH stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. Knights Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455 ($5.70). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.45.

KGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.14) to GBX 165 ($2.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

