Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Purchases 366 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) insider Peter Connell purchased 366 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($188.05).

MJH stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.51). 12,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. MJ Hudson Group plc has a one year low of GBX 31.50 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.92 million and a PE ratio of -11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.61.

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

