Insider Buying: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PRAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 3,093,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,489. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $23.56.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
