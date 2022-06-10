Insider Buying: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRAX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 3,093,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,489. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

